INOLA, Okla. — With its first game of the year Sept. 5, the Inola community debuted both its latest Hay Day festival and the new high school upgrades it won last year in a new T-Mobile-sponsored contest.

"In a town of less than 2,000 people, these folks really, really rallied," T-Mobile Regional VP Dom Coleman told 2 News. They went all across the state, got the type of support that Inola really has the most hometown spirit of anyone across the country."

WATCH: Inola debuts athletics upgrades gifted from T-Mobile contest

Inola debuts athletics upgrades gifted from T-Mobile contest

After a rainy spring slowed down installation, head coach Brett Thomas' Longhorns football team got to break ground on their 2025 football campaign by cutting the ribbon on $2 million in upgrades gifted after winning the T-Mobile Friday Night 5G Lights.



"This will change generations with the equipment we have," Coach Thomas said. "And this turf is really nice. It's the same turf they have in Seattle (for its NFL team)."

The perks include a new field turf, LED stadium lights, video board with sound system, and weight room to add onto a lot of eyes watching the football and soccer teams.

"I always say if you can survive in athletics, you can survive in life, because it teaches you hard work, teamwork, and it's just life skills," Thomas said.

"Yeah it's a new beginning (for our football team)," Inola football quarterback Jenner Estes told 2 News. "New leadership, new turf, new scoreboard. I think this whole community is behind us."

"The turf and the scoreboard really like, changed a lot of things for us," football team co-captain Dior Seji said. "It makes us want to come out and play football more, and bring a lot of more eyes, you know? To have more fans come, so it's going to be fun."



An additional $100K was gifted to the district for academia-related spending.

Inola's opener against Adair on Sept. 5 was ultimately spoiled, losing a close game 34-27.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

