'I broke down': Movie featuring Eriyon Tecson screens June 26

TULSA, Okla. — On June 26, Circle Cinema will screen a film featuring a young actor killed in Jenks last December, with proceeds going toward a scholarship foundation in her name.

"Unkind" airs at 7:00 pm that night, featuring Eriyon Tecson, who was killed after being run over while trying to help a stranger in Jenks.

Jeff LeForce, who directed and produced the film, said Tecson's role was a natural fit for who she was as a person.

"She is a supporting role in the film, but she's kind of the heart of the film, so to speak. She's kind of the moral compass," LeForce said.

Filming wrapped up weeks before Eriyon passed.

"I've seen the movie at a different premier before, and when she came on the screen, I broke down," Lakeisha Stephens, Eriyon's mother, said.

"It's been a little while since I've seen her on screen, so I don't know how I'll do this time. But it is weird, and her in that particular role as an angel, and now she's my guardian angel," Stephens added.

The screening is also an opportunity to support a new foundation in Tecson's name, which is partnering with A Pocketful of Hope to offer scholarships to young people with similar interests.

"It's for other kids that want to go into acting, singing, dancing, and screenwriting," Stephens said. "So that's the reason we partnered with A Pocketful of Hope, and why we decided to give scholarships to those people, because that was her passion."

The night gives everyone a chance to honor Tecson once again.

"We're so lucky to have got to know her through this process and realize that she really was a good Samaritan, a good person," LeForce said.

"A lot of things have just come together so well, that I think part of that is because of her just putting those blessings there and having her arms around all of us," Stephens added.

Tickets are $10, with all proceeds going toward the foundation. You can purchase tickets or donate here.

As for Eriyon's court case, the next hearing is set for July 15.

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