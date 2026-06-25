TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa police program is getting a new name to honor an officer who dedicated his life to connecting with young people.

Tulsa Crime Stoppers has renamed its 'Project Trust' program to the Derrick Alexander Project -- honoring the late officer who spent 33 years building bridges between police and youth.

WATCH: Tulsa Crime Stoppers rename ‘Project Trust’ to honor the late Derrick Alexander

Tulsa Crime Stoppers rename Project Trust as The Derrick Alexander Project

"Tulsa police officer Derrick Alexander, was a dedicated public servant," said Karen Gilbert, Tulsa Crime Stoppers Executive Director.

"Officer Alexander was instrumental in launching the program "Project Trust," he attended nearly every single session, devoted his time, energy, and compassion to Tulsa's children."

"It's only fitting we rename this program in his name."

Derrick Alexander was a longtime police officer at the Tulsa Police Department, 33 years to be exact, and a mentor for students in Tulsa.

He notably wanted to bridge the gap between law enforcement and kids through the Project Trust program, so he and his colleagues pioneered the program to do just that.Derrick spent hours of his time visiting students at school and building lasting connections with them.

Derrick’s son, Derrick Jr., was able to shed light on the legacy they are continuing forward.“I think that consistency of kindness and compassion, while also stewarding the protection," Alexander Jr. said.

"I would love for that to be continually remembered as we continue to invest in our future and hopefully build good relationships with our community and the kids coming up through this project and this program.”

Derrick passed away June 10, 2026, but his legacy stands. His family and the Tulsa Crime Stoppers renamed Project Trust to the Derrick Alexander Project to honor him. Those words from his son capture more than just who Derrick Alexander was; they reflect on the very values he poured into the program that now bears his name.

"Officer Derrick Alexander believed in our youth, so let's continue that in his memory," Karen Gilbert said.

These values will continue shaping Tulsa’s youth for years to come. His son also shared a few words that he would tell his father if he were here today.

“I would say dad I’m proud of you, I love you, look what you’ve done, and we’ll carry it from here," Alexander Jr. said.

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