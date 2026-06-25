New strip mall project underway in Broken Arrow's Adam's Creek Town Center

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Burlington is set to open as part of Broken Arrow's Adam's Creek Town Center on Friday.

Following the ribbon cutting on Friday, the first 100 customers ages 18 and up will receive a $10 bonus card to use in-store.

Burlington also announced that they will donate $5,000 to a nearby high school, continuing their partnership with the non-profit, Adopt A Classroom.

2 News spoke with Chris Perez. He lives in Broken Arrow and said having Burlington --and other big box retailers - will be convenient.

“I would imagine that it would effect it," Perez said. "Just because a lot of people will be excited, and then I’m assuming that the Broken Arrow residents would stay here and not travel to Tulsa so much."

"Overall, I think it would be a good impact.”

Several stores are coming to the strip mall, including Books-A-Million, Five Below, Shoe Department, Bealls, and more.

The City of Broken Arrow says this project is expected to generate about $1.4 billion in taxable sales during the life of the TIF district.

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