LIVE BLOG: Flood, tornado watches across Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County and the City of Tulsa activated their Emergency Operations Center (EOC) as flooding, and the threat of flooding, continues to impact portions of Tulsa County following multiple rounds of heavy rainfall.

Staff within the Emergency Operations Center are monitoring conditions and coordinating with their respective jurisdictions, including law enforcement, emergency managers, and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

The National Weather Service reports that additional rainfall is likely through Friday. Saturated soils, elevated creek levels, and ongoing runoff continue to increase the risk of flooding, especially in low-lying areas and locations that have already received significant rainfall. We are closely watching conditions along Bird Creek, Caney River, Pole Cat Creek, Coal Creek, Haikey Creek, and Snake Creek where additional rain may worsen impacts.

Multiple counties are also included in a tornado watch:

Weather Severe Storm and Flooding Threat Continues Mike Grogan

Road Conditions in Tulsa County

Today, Tulsa County crews were monitoring flooded roads, with high water reported in several areas, including:

• Peoria Ave., 176th St. N. to 186th St. N.

• 176th St. N. and Memorial Dr.

• 7000 E. 86th St. N.

• 186th St. N. between Peoria Ave. and Garrison Rd.

• N. Lewis Ave. south of Hwy 20

• 176th St. N. and N. Cincinnati Ave.

Road Conditions in the City of Tulsa

On 111th between Sheridan & 72nd E Ave (one-way traffic in effect) closed due to rain (not flooded)

In Tulsa, several areas of town are more prone to flooding than others (41st and Sheridan area included). To see a list of Tulsa's frequently flooded streets, visit: www.cityoftulsa.org/FFS [cityoftulsa.org]

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