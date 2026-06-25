TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is predicted to experience more severe weather this week, with flooding already occurring across the state.



It’s been one of the city’s priorities to restructure the landscape to make streets safer after the fatal floods in the 80s.

WATCH: MORE FLOODING: City working to reduce flooding in the city

MORE FLOODING: City working to reduce flooding in the city

It has achieved a class 1 community rating system since 2021.



2 News confirmed with the city that Tulsa has the highest level of floodplain management, resulting in a 45 percent discount on flood insurance premiums.



However, there are still several areas in the city that are reported to have flooding issues.



According to the city’s frequently flooded street list, 30 areas still have problems.



One of the most notorious is 43rd Street and Sheridan.



Tiffany Brown lives near the area.



“This flood is just, it's just crazy,” she said. “Every time it rains, it's like knee deep.”



Brown said her car got stuck June 23 while trying to drive across.



“It is scary,” she said. “Look at this, cars just just floating down the highway, getting stuck within five minutes of rain. This is it. What could we do?”



I reached out to the city and found out that it is working on design work to help improve flooding on 43rd and Sheridan and other at-risk areas.



Officials have set aside funding to replace three bridges on 81st and Elwood with properly sized ones, as well as adding elevated crossings.



Tulsa County and the City of Tulsa have officially opened up their Emergency Operations Center as more flooding and heavy rainfall are predicted.











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