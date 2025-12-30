From Google to aerospace giants: Oklahoma's record-breaking investment year

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma experienced economic expansion in 2025, with investments in aerospace, energy diversification, and corporate development driving job creation and revenue growth across the state.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell highlighted the state's achievements as 2025 draws to a close, emphasizing Oklahoma's emergence as a destination for major corporations and continued strength in traditional industries.

"You really can't have a conversation without it starting with our aerospace industry," Pinnell said.

Aerospace has become a top economic driver for Oklahoma. According to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, it's now the state's second-largest and fastest-growing industry, employing more than 120,000 people statewide.

"The fact that Lockheed Martin, Pratt and Whitney, and Boeing want to be in Oklahoma, that's good for a whole lot of high-paying jobs in the future as well," Pinnell said.

The energy sector is also diversifying. Renewables, i.e., wind energy, now generate over 40% of Oklahoma's electricity, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. At the same time, oil and natural gas still supply roughly half of the state's power needs.

Major corporate investments have brought significant attention to Oklahoma, with announcements creating jobs in Pryor.

"Google announced a $9 billion further investment in the state of Oklahoma," Pinnell said.

Another major development at the Port of Inola includes what Pinnell described as "the first new aluminum plant in the United States since the mid-1960s — that was a $4 billion announcement."

Sports tourism has also contributed to the state's economic success this year, with championship wins and major events bringing visitors and sales tax revenue.

"We continue to set the bar almost every single year that I've been a lieutenant governor. This has been the best year on record... From the PGA Championship to the Olympic Games coming to Oklahoma, and Oklahoma City, to, yes, the Oklahoma City Thunder, FC Tulsa, and the Tulsa area being in the championship. I love seeing that. So, sports tourism is thriving. College sports have always thrived here in Oklahoma, but now you have professional sporting events in the state of Oklahoma. Big deal." Pinnell said.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Route 66 Centennial is expected to boost small towns across Oklahoma.

"We're going to blow out the candles on November 11th, 2026, but really celebrate the investments we've made and the increase in sales-tax revenue to those communities," Pinnell said.

The combination of aerospace growth, renewable energy expansion, and major technology and manufacturing investments is creating more jobs and generating additional sales tax revenue. State leaders expect 2026 to build on the momentum established in 2025.

"We think we're on to something, we're affordable, we're open for business, and the quality of life is luring more businesses to our state," Pinnell said.

