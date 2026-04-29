Data shows speed limit reduction makes SH-67 safer

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Following the fatal accident involving 9-year-old Glenpool student Talyn Bain, residents and city leaders asked for change along State Highway 67, or 151st Street.

Six months later, the speed limit along most of the road is now 45 miles per hour, down from 65 miles per hour before the accident.

"We've noticed a reduction in accidents in the area," Deputy Chief Matthew Graves with Glenpool police said.

The department is sharing these numbers with 2 News Oklahoma. From October 2024 to April 2025, with the previous speed limits, the city reported 60 total accidents along 151st, including 23 injury crashes.

City of Glenpool

In that same time frame from October 2025 to April of this year, just 33 accidents, which is a 45% drop. Injury crashes went down to 11.

"When you reduce speed, you reduce the severity of crashes," Graves said. "And once you reduce the severity of crashes, the minor crashes are a little easier to work with."

Dave Yates, who lives and works near the highway, says it feels safer but not fixed.

"A lot of people are still speeding," Yates said. "It's one of the few places where I like seeing law enforcement with a speed trap, frankly, because it's still very dangerous."

2 News asked the Oklahoma Highway Patrol about that as well. Since the speed limit change in October, OHP has given 180 speeding tickets on 151st from Highway 75 to Memorial, with over 30% of those involving drivers going at least 10 miles an hour over the speed limit.

OHP says in that same time frame, there have been 38 wrecks along the stretch of road.

"We're kind of in the corridor where emergency vehicles come by," Yates said. "We still see them drive by on a regular basis because of accidents on this stretch of road. It's been a huge improvement, but I would love to see more done.

"Crashes are inevitable," Graves added. "That's just going to happen. It's part of driving, but if we can reduce the speed, have more people pay attention to what they're doing, it helps."

The city of Glenpool has said they'll continue working with ODOT to make changes along 151st. We reached out to ODOT, which says they're still looking at options to improve safety on the highway.

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