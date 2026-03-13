Creek County wildfire crews reflect on 2025 fires and prepare for new season

MANNFORD, Ok — A perfect storm of dry grass, unstoppable winds, and fast-moving flames tore through Creek County one year ago, destroying homes, upending lives, and pushing rural firefighters to their limits.

Now, as conditions again turn dangerous, the crews who lived it are bracing for what this season could bring.

Chief Brett Whitten of the Silver City Fire Department has seen a lot in his 22-year career — but nothing quite like what unfolded that day.

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"It was a scary day. We knew in advance that we were in for a tough night and we just didn't know how tough," Whitten said.

Chief Timothy Smythe of the Freedom Hill Fire Department described how quickly the situation escalated.

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"It was really bad because we started off with one fire that we believe was caused by arching electrical lines and then I started pulling in resources from Mannford and Silver City and Olive and I believe there was one other," Smythe said.

As the fires spread, so did the fear. Whitten recalled the moment he arrived on scene.

"When I arrived on scene with Freedom Hill Fire Department, I just remember seeing a wall of fire coming across the field and it was truly something you don't see very often. In my 22-year career, it's only the second time that I've seen fire act like this," Whitten said.

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When the flames finally slowed, the real work began. Smythe didn't stop when the fires did.

"I try to pull as many resources as we can and try to offer what we can... I think it was after that first week when I finally got to stop fighting fire that I tried to drive around and look at people and talk to people and find out what people needed," Smythe said.

Now, a year later, both chiefs say the worry hasn't faded. The ground is dry, the fuel is there, and they know better than anyone what can happen in an instant.

"We're worried. We have what we call a lot of dead fuel, it's dry and windy and that's going to do nothing but lead to problems the next couple of weeks," Whitten said.

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Both departments are doing what they can to prepare. The Silver City Fire Department is planning to purchase new wildland gear this year at a cost of around $60,000. The new equipment will be much easier to maneuver in. Whitten's team is already positioning equipment ahead of this weekend's high wind event.

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