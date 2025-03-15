MANNFORD, Okla. — Paul Wilkerson, a Mannford homeowner, said that after living through the 2012 wildfires, he did not evacuate and protected his property from the flames on Mar 14.

Wilkerson said he watched the incoming fire just feet away from his home. He said that despite the damage, the community would pull through.

'Always bounce back' Mannford residents recovering from wildfires

Wilkerson described his experience as a disaster that happened around him.

KJRH

“It was real smokey sometimes you couldn’t see where you was out here," said Wilkerson.

The wildfires burned out of control near Highway 48 and 61st Street in Mannford. Creek County officials believed 30-50 homes were lost. Wilkerson said he did everything he could while defending his home.

KJRH

“I mean, I was out here almost all night trying to make sure it wasn’t going to pick back up and come through," said Wilkerson.

Although flames were close to Wilkerson’s home, he was fine, and everything remained untouched. However, the moment reminded him of 2012. When he watched everything around him burn to the ground.

“It burnt all this I mean it came just right through here and once it hit the tree it was gone, said Wilkerson".

Creek County emergency manager Jacob Pilgrim said everyone was accounted for as of March 15. If anyone wants to help the Mannford community, they should contact the Red Cross. Wilkerson said the Oklahoma standard is already shining bright.

KJRH

“Oh yeah, we always come through... We always bounce back…when you’re down in the country, you help your neighbor”.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

