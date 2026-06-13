Four people stabbed at Cherokee County campground; two suspects arrested

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after multiple people were stabbed at a campground and resort northeast of Tahlequah.

Deputies said the stabbing was reported around 2:30 a.m. the morning of June 13. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found four people, two men and two women, who had been stabbed.

Officials said the victims had varying degrees of injuries and were transported via air and ground ambulances to hospitals in Tulsa and Fayetteville.

Officials said two people, 40 year old Dominic Hernandez and 42 year old Jessica Murguia, were arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center in Tahlequah.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department, firefighters with the Illinois River Fire Department, and medics with the Northeastern Health Systems-Tahlequah and Cherokee Nation Emergency Medical Service.

2 News has a crew at the scene gathering more information. We will bring you updates as we get them.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

