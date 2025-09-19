City Lights celebrates 12th anniversary of Night Lights event

TULSA, Okla. — City Lights Oklahoma celebrated 12 years of the Night Light feeding event.

The weekly event, held under the Maybelle Ave. bridge, could only come from consistency.

“I think it really leans into the relationships that we’ve built over the past 12 years, as well as mobilizing other people to come alongside us,” Sarah Grounds, co-founder and executive director of City Lights said.

She shared pictures of the event’s first night.

It was a humble beginning, that turned into one of the largest events for Tulsa’s homeless community.

“I can’t believe it’s been twelve years. That’s a long time,” Jonathan Johnson, of Tulsa said.

People like Johnson visit every Thursday night to get the help they need.

“The more people that do stuff like this, it’s a blessing. And to be able to feed my dog, when I don’t have any dog food, and all these homeless people out here that need socks and clothing during the winter,” Johnson said.

That help has been consistent, a contrast to some of the volatility within the homeless community in the last several weeks.

Amidst all the changes, Night Lights has been consistent, but is evolving.

“Well our goal is housing for people right? So that’s really where we’re going,” Grounds said, “That always starts with the relationships. That starts here, but eventually our goal is that we help people into housing and that’s where they can stabilize and be.”

Johnson spoke about asking for the help he needs.

“Sometimes it’s hard to swallow my pride, and ask for help when need be, but it’s nice to know people are there when you need help,” Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Grounds offered some parting thoughts.

“I hope when people walk away from Night Light, after Thursday, that they’re filled with hope. That they see goodness in each other. That we understand each other a little bit better, with less stigmas. I also hope that our friends here know that they are known, seen and loved, that they are cared about, and that we see them as a person,” Grounds said.

Johnson spoke on his gratitude.

“I thank them for everything that they have done for 12 years, and I hope there’s many more years after this,” Johnson said.

Volunteers will be back under the bridge, Sept. 25.

