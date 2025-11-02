MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead in a car on Nov. 1, behind a business along North 32nd Street.

The person has not been identified, but deputies said they believe it was a person who was reported missing in a different area.

WATCH: Sheriff's office investigates body found in car behind Muskogee business:

Melinda Merchant lives just a few minutes down the road from where the body was found.

"It's terrible, but it's not surprising there's so much crime going on," said Merchant.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office worked to identify the person.

Merchant said she worried about how they ended up in her community.

KJRH

"That's not very good if they landed in Muskogee… I'm glad they found them, that gives the family some relief, but still that's kind of scary," said Merchant.

Merchant said the discovery had her even more worried about her safety.

"There's so much crime it seems like.. I think eventually I will move," said Merchant.

The Muskogee County Sheriff's office stated that the investigation is still ongoing as of Nov. 2.

2 News called asking for more information, but didn't hear back.

Merchant said the worries and questions still lingered in her community.

"We try to keep our doors locked.. But it isn't how it used to be," said Merchant.

