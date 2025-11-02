Tulsa artist Daniel Gulick wraps 20-mural project in 5 months

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa artist Daniel Gulick wrapped his "Sucker Love Mural Project" Nov. 2 in Tulsa, only five months after starting the massive 20-mural project.

2 NEWS first reported in August that Gulick planned to add 20 murals to the sides of buildings in Tulsa, with the goal of completing them before the end of the year.

He wrapped up more than a month ahead of schedule.

Mural number 20 can be found at Jaycox Animal Clinic, located near 15th and Delaware in Midtown Tulsa.

KJRH

Other murals can be seen on businesses, including Dilly Diner, The Bead Merchant, Good Cause Brewing, and Aspen Electric.

The murals aren't isolated to any particular area, but Gulick said several can be found along Cherry Street,

"I've done a lot of them down here (on) 15th," said Gulick, "so the people in the neighborhood contacted me and said they love them. I think that's really cool, to be accepted. They're just personal projects."

Daniel Gulick

He said the business owners had no input on the subject matter of the 20 murals, giving him free rein as an artist, which he said is quite rare for projects like this.

Photos from all the murals can be found on Gulick's Instagram page.

Gulick also owns and operates Colour Studios Tattoo Shop on 11th Street, and puts on the annual Art Hunt, where he hides original art across Tulsa at Christmastime for people to find and keep or give as gifts.

