Broken Arrow family light display raising money for cancer patient

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Donald High and his wife Sheryl have gone all out on their Christmas display for decades.

"People call me crazy," Donald said. "They call me Clark Griswold too."

By day, the Broken Arrow house looks like North Pole South. By night, the High family display in Tucson Village near 121st and County Line comes to life.

"This is just accumulation over 33 years," Donald said. "Getting a little bit here, a little bit there."

It started over a shared love of Disney between the husband and wife. Now, over 100,000 lights and nearly 80 figurines.

From the tiny Charlie Brown tree nearly 25 years old: "We moved here from Tucson, Arizona, and that is one of the things I bought from the swap meet."

KJRH

To his fancy new display, which he calls "Prismatic": "They just have this shine day or night that just spells Christmas."

The obsession continues to grow every year.

"Even now I'm still adding bows, and then maybe more lights to the yards," Donald said. "I'm never satisfied."

And it's not just lights and characters. Candles for nostalgic smells. Classic Christmas songs, even a fake taste of winter.

"When you put the artificial snow down and then it rains, it looks like real snow," Donald said. "Little tricks I've learned along the way."

Typically, it's Donald adding to the display. This year, his neighbors did. A sign with ways to donate to Donald and Sheryl, as she fights cancer for the second time.

"I've never been in a community like that where people just on their own decide to do things like that," Donald said."

The High family does this for kids and families in their community. Now their community is doing something for them.

If you'd like to donate to help Sheryl fight her battle with cancer, you can donate to their GoFundMe here.

They have signs in their front yard with the family Venmo and Cashapp listed as well.

