Tulsa nonprofit looking for volunteers to help advocate for abused children

TULSA, Okla. — Local nonprofit court-appointed special advocates, or CASA, were looking for more volunteers to be a voice for abused and neglected children in the community. Jenny Crosby from the organization said they're urgently seeking at least 10 more volunteers to start training in January 2026.

Kim Williams has been a volunteer for six years.

"Every case has touched my heart in some way and opened my eyes to some things," said Williams.

KJRH

Crosby said volunteers would advocate for children's mental health and educational needs across Muskogee, Sequoyah, Wagoner, and McIntosh counties.

"To get some more people to step into that role would be crucial to us," said Crosby.

To qualify, volunteers must be 21, pass a background check, and undergo a child-welfare background screening. Crosby said volunteers would start taking cases by March.

"When you see smiles, and you get hugs, and you know that you're making a difference, its 1000% worth it," said Williams.

To sign up and volunteer, click here.

