TAKING ACTION: Sequoyah Elementary students start winter clothing drive

TULSA, Okla — The Oklahoma Standard is shining bright, as we head into the winter season.

Sequoyah Elementary School students wanted to take action and make sure their classmates are prepared for the cold.

Angel Alvarez-Prieto is a fifth grade student at Sequoyah Elementary school in the Kendall-Whittier District.

He said the student body has started a winter clothing drive that will go to the school’s clothing closet.

“I like helping people and being nice," he said. "It feels good to be nice to others.”

Fifth-grader Ivan Bernal is also on the student council.

He said he saw a need that he wanted to fill.

“Sometimes people suffer without bringing a jacket," he said. "We just want to help in bringing jackets for them.”

He said the school had a bit of help from the local nonprofit, "Growing Together".

Alfredo Marcelo is the director of community leadership and engagement with the organization.

“Not everybody has the resources to have heavy coats or warm clothes for the kids that unfortunately, sometimes have to walk because they don't have a car, or they don't have busses that pass by their houses," he said.

He also mentioned the students are specifically asking for sweaters and jackets because they can’t bring hoodies to class.

“We're trying to make sure that they come to school and continue to come into classes, even when it's cold," he said. "Jackets, heavy jackets, sweaters, things that do not have a hoodie, they're more than welcome. We need as many as possible, because we just started the cold weather season, and the kids really need that.”

To help bring in new or gently-used donations, there have been several boxes set up inside of Circle Cinema.

The drive will officially be lasting until January 6.

