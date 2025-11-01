Local organizations helping those losing SNAP benefits

TULSA, Okla. — On Nov. 1, it was the first day of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits freeze due to the government shutdown. However, organizations such as the Tulsa Farmers Market and Magic City Books stepped up to help those in need.

Dawn Culp is one of nearly 700,000 Oklahomans who use the SNAP program.

"I don't know how I'm supposed to support my kids," said Culp.

KJRH

She came to the farmers' market to show her SNAP card and receive $40 worth of these community tokens to shop for meat, produce, or baked goods.

"It's really hard… I wish they would end up having to see what we go through," said Culp.

The impasse hit by negotiating lawmakers has 40 million SNAP users across the country in the same boat as Culp.

She said the 40 dollars is helpful, but only a temporary solution.

"Open up the government in order for us to be able to survive and be able to eat and feed our families," said Culp.

Down the road from the farmers market, staff at Magic City Books said they're donating 10% of sales to the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to help those losing SNAP benefits.

"I'm just barely trying to make every day count… With the shutdown, it really tears people apart," said Culp.

Farmers market staff say they will continue to support Oklahomans in need through the shutdown with their token program.

As the shutdown continues, organizations will do what they can to alleviate those concerns and offer people hope. Culp said clinging to hope was all she could do.

"It'll mean the whole world to those of us that need it the most, I'm just trying to fight to live to see the next day," said Culp.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

