Amid runaway, legislators urge OSBI intervention in Clayton Woolley case

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Two legislators are calling for an immediate investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation into the matter of Clayton Woolley.

This is the high-profile case of a Broken Arrow family fighting to see their child, because they allege abuse from the guardian.

New Ring doorbell video shows Clayton Woolley miles away from the home of his current guardian, Amanda Lindstrom. He is at Julia Evans’ house.

She is the grandmother of Clayton’s half-siblings. By protective order, those siblings were removed from Lindstrom’s home, alleging abuse. Clayton was not.

Evans, along with several of Clayton’s immediate biological family, filed an Emergency Protective Order after they say they heard directly from Clayton that he was starved, locked in closets, and did not feel safe.

Members of the family have filed Emergency Protective Orders in the past and been denied. The latest one filed was also denied, citing the court already had plans to address the matter in July.

Family members have not been allowed a visit with Clayton in eight years. That’s when his grandparents, Bill and Lisa Woolley, were falsely accused of murdering Clayton’s infant brother in their care.

Despite charges being dropped, the Woolleys have faced countless legal delays for visitation, custody, or any voice in court. Over the years, it has pushed their supporters and advocates to allege corruption.

'Worth fighting for' | Family of Clayton Woolley calls for reform in DHS, courts

Two of the family’s advocates are Senator Dana Prieto and Representative J.J. Humphrey.

In new letters to Attorney General Gentner Drummond, Governor Kevin Stitt, and Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, the legislators request that the OSBI intervene as an objective law enforcement agency, with no liability in the case.

Senator Prieto hopes this latest development carries more weight than previous requests for investigations, as it is Clayton’s testimony. Previously, the family relied on hearsay from school counselors or other members of the community.

As of this publishing, Prieto has already heard from the AG’s office, which told him the new information does not warrant an investigation. We will update when we receive other responses.

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