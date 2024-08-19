More abuse allegations surface against Broken Arrow guardian

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — There are new developments in the high-profile case of a Broken Arrow couple who claim their grandson’s guardian is abusing him.

2 News has learned other children inside the home are alleging abuse, according to court documents.

The story all stems from the death of Elijah Woolley, a baby who died in 2018.

His grandparents, Bill and Lisa Woolley, who had custody of him at the time, were accused of murder and sexual abuse against Elijah, their daughter’s son.

Although all charges were dropped---the older brother, Clayton, who was also living with Bill and Lisa, was taken away. They have not been able to see or talk to him since 2018.

Clayton moved in with a paternal aunt. Lisa Woolley said he did not know her at the time. He was five years old.

“She always said, ‘I hate children, I am never going to have children,’ so when they took Clayton, we were all like, ‘how in the world did that happen?” said Lisa.



The aunt became Clayton’s guardian and co-guardian of two other children who were not related to the Woolley family.

Police records show multiple runaway attempts from the home in recent years.

The Woolley’s private investigator says at least six witnesses believe Clayton is in danger. One witness account was recorded and turned in to various authorities.

“I am in the game of evidence and this is probably top three in validated, corroborated recordings I have gotten, for sure,” said Eric Cullen of Cullen Investigations.

2 News was told that authorities went to the home, but no action was taken. So, the Woolleys decided to go public with a news conference alongside advocates and supportive lawmakers.

“We need to help children, in particular, children that can not help themselves,” said Senator-Elect Regina Goodwin.

It turns out, a day before that news conference, a judge had approved an emergency protective order against the guardian.

The grandmother and co-guardian of the other two children in her care (not Clayton) also allege abuse. For now, they are not living in the home, according to records.

Documents obtained by Cullen say the children, ages 6 and 8, “are afraid” and “continue to express fear” of three adults in the home who punish them. The grandmother wrote that she was recently denied visitation by the guardian because one of the children had been “mouthy lately.”



2 News recently went to the home for comment from the guardian. The home is surrounded by a high-voltage fence, cameras and multiple signs urging people to stay away.

We were told to leave and the woman who answered the door gave no comment.

What this protective order could mean for Clayton is unclear. 2 News spoke to the Woolley family on the phone, and they say they are baffled that their allegations have resulted in no action, but immediate action was taken with the other two children.

The guardian works for the City of Broken Arrow, and police will not confirm or deny whether an investigation is underway.

Clayton’s alleged abuse was reported to Oklahoma Human Services, but the agency does not comment on juvenile cases.

2 News is choosing not to name the guardian because she has not been charged with a crime.

