Advocates claim DHS, BA police ignore child abuse whistleblowers

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — There are new developments in a high-profile case involving a Broken Arrow couple falsely accused of murder and sexual abuse in 2018.

Although charges were ultimately dropped against Bill and Lisa Woolley, they spent months in jail and lost custody of their grandson, Clayton.

He was five the last time they saw him and now 12 years old.

Now, there is a growing number of people stating on- and off-the-record that Clayton may be in danger and not enough is being done to look into the matter.

Private investigator Eric Cullen, Reverend John Stitt (Governor Kevin Stitt’s dad) and Jerry Dillon, a family advocate and Tulsa businessman, have been fighting for justice for the Woolley family together. Now, they are ramping up demands for an investigation after multiple claims of child abuse.

“It’s one of the most evil, egregious situations I’ve ever dealt with in my entire life and I will be 80 in October,” said Stitt.

Bill and Lisa’s grandsons had custody of their grandsons, Elijah and Clayton, due to their daughter’s drug addiction. The recently released documentary, “Saving Clayton,” details the numerous medical issues Elijah suffered from before dying in 2018. Although the medical examiner listed the cause of death as homicide, multiple medical professionals have since debunked that cause. The charges were dropped.

Court documents quote Dr. Robert Block, M.D., Oklahoma First Chief Child Abuse Examiner, as saying, “no medical conditions or signs of neglect were found. Elijah’s records indicate ongoing feeding difficulties which the Woolleys worked hard to address.”

The documents also quote John E. Gronow, M.D., OU Clinical Professor of Pediatrics (Retired), as saying, “the evidence presented indicates this toddler had a common problem with functional constipation. There is no evidence to suggest he was penetrated by anything, much less on a repeated basis or to the point that it resulted in his demise.”

However, despite exoneration, a judge and Oklahoma Human Services (DHS) won’t allow anyone in the Woolley family to see Clayton.

After the release of the documentary, an anonymous whistleblower called the family with concerns that Clayton is being abused. 2 News listened to the audio. In it are specific, detailed accusations, including runaway attempts that are corroborated by call logs from the Broken Arrow Police Department.

“I am in the game of evidence and this is probably top three in validated, corroborated recordings I’ve ever gotten for sure,” said Cullen.

The stories in the audio also align with other witnesses, school employees, who Clayton confided in.

“Locked in his closet, fed mustard sandwiches,” said Dillon, recalling information from the recording and other witnesses.

Jerry Dillon, who has worked with troubled kids for decades, said the school employees made multiple calls to the Department of Human Services.

“There was no response back, no, ‘we are looking into things,’” he said.

The three men took the recording to BAPD. Although an officer was sent to the house after a police report was filed by Cullen reporting abuse, they didn’t feel that was enough.

“They were not impressed,” said Cullen of the Broken Arrow investigators. “It was obvious that they wanted to show immediately as they swung the door open that they were pissed off we were there.”

Cullen said the main focus for investigators was that the recording was done without the whistleblower’s permission. However, in Oklahoma, only one person needs consent to legally record a call. In this case, a member of the Woolley family knew. So, the recording is legal.

“We were really befuddled that this was their main focus,” said Cullen. “When there was not an agreement that this was abuse, we terminated the meeting.”

The lack of urgency is frustrating for Reverend John Stitt, who has followed the story after the Woolley’s pastor brought it to his attention.

“I just don’t understand how anybody in America who calls themselves Christian would continue to act like this against this innocent family, especially this little child,” said Stitt.

2 News went to Clayton’s home. It is clear, they do not want visitors. There is a high-voltage chain link fence in a neighborhood. There are cameras above the garage and signs threatening to shoot trespassers. There are signs cautioning dogs and telling anyone to “go away” unless they are delivering a package. Our reporter, Erin Christy, was told to leave. The family attorney called and said they would email a statement, but we have not heard back.

Broken Arrow police released a statement saying they can not comment on juvenile investigations. It also goes on to accuse the three men of trying to get police to skirt the law, but what law is unclear.

The full statement is here:



Broken Arrow Police Department has been approached by local media outlets to comment about a high-profile case involving an alleged juvenile victim.



In Oklahoma, law enforcement records involving juveniles are confidential under the law and are not subject to public disclosure. In accordance with state law, BAPD will not speak about a specific case involving a juvenile, but we will comment on our process and how seriously we take allegations of child abuse in our community. BAPD works in partnership with the Department of Human Services to ensure that full, fair, and complete investigations are conducted into allegations of child abuse in Broken Arrow. When appropriate, charges are forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for review. The safety of children is our top priority.



Furthermore, outside influencers have made multiple requests to the Broken Arrow Police Department and City leadership to circumvent state law regarding the juvenile case that is under the authority of the Department of Human Services. BAPD will steadfastly follow the law and will not succumb to the pressure of these third-party actors. We will continue to adhere to state statute regarding juvenile confidentiality while working cooperatively with DHS to ensure the safety and welfare of all children.



Any questions involving child custody determinations or DHS investigations into a child's well-being should be directed to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

