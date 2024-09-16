Advocates for children speak to state legislators on abuse within ODHS, FCJJ

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The criminal justice and corrections committee at the state capitol will hear from advocates of children within ODHS and the FCJJ on the ongoing abuse children have experienced.

This comes with years of documented problems - including drugs, excessive confinement, denied medical care, and rape.

2 News listened to one advocate who said this meeting is the last resort to investigate these issues.

Darrell Dougherty, who we have spoken to before, said this meeting is to have legislators see the evidence and call for the FBI to investigate.

He said Attorney General Gentern Drummond tried to stop this meeting but failed.

Dougherty said ODHS allegedly covered up his son’s abuse while in DHS custody.

Stef Manchen sat down with him and saw the evidence Dougherty had against the agency, showing emails case workers messed with to make Dougherty look like he had made frivolous phone calls to police.



"My family has been damaged irreparably because of their actions. And in working with these legislators, we have found hundreds, and I believe thousands of cases where criminal activity has happened against families from the top level of DHS. I plead with our governor to fix it,” Dougherty said.

The committee will also hear about the FCJJ abuse.

2 News Erin Christy has been following this investigation from the beginning.

There are years of documented sexual and physical abuse to children. Along with one resident being hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose.



David Parker is the newest facility manager and said there is no room for abuse to any child.

"It's not that they are bad kids; they've done some horrible things, but they're still human beings, and you have to treat them like human beings,” Parker said.

There has been a recent lawsuit against the facility's employees, who still work there. The facility is under probation for 60 days.

The meeting began at 9 a.m. on Sept. 16 and 2 News will give updates as the meeting goes on.

