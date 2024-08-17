'Worth fighting for' | Family of Clayton Wooley calls for reform in DHS, courts

TULSA, Okla. — The family of Clayton Wooley is calling on all Oklahomans to stand up in defense of children.

His grandparents were accused of murdering and abusing Clayton’s brother, Elijah, but all of the charges were dropped. That’s when Clayton was taken away from the home.

He hasn’t been back since. 2 News listened to the family's concerns. They say this has been a failure of our justice system and the government.

Clayton is just an arm’s length away. He’s living with guardians in Broken Arrow. Ever since his family lost him, they haven’t even talked to him.

“It’s extremely painful to know that he’s right here in our town. We know that over the years, we’re gonna run into him, he’s gonna see us, and I’m afraid he’s gonna be traumatized all over again,” Clayton’s grandmother, Lisa Wooley said.

The Wooleys accuse Clayton's guardians of abusing and neglecting him. The person looking after Clayton is an employee of the city of Broken Arrow.

Broken Arrow police would not confirm or deny a possible investigation.

“He is so worth fighting for, all of the suffering that he is enduring through this, that it’s gonna be for something bigger than him,” Clayton’s aunt Glory said.



Glory is leading the charge for the family, calling on all Oklahomans to speak out. The family says this was a failure of the justice system and DHS.

Sen. Dana Prieto of Tulsa has tried to start the conversation at the capitol.

“I was told to sit down, shut up. Keep quiet – we don’t wanna hear about it,” Prieto said of his discussions at the capitol.

Senator-elect Regina Goodwin is also in the fold.

“We need to help children, in particular, children that cannot help themselves,” Goodwin says.

The moment Glory learned Clayton would be born, she started writing him letters in notebooks.

2 News asked her what she would write to Clayton today.

“He was always wanted. I think there’s nothing more that he needs to hear, than that. Not just that he was loved, and is loved, not that he was cared for, but that he was wanted,” Glory said.

An attorney, representing Clayton’s guardian, declined to comment.

