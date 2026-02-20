ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Crews from 12 different agencies, including Oklahoma Forestry Service, continue to battle a wildfire that at one point forced ten evacuations on the county line between the towns of Chelsea and White Oak.

"It's a crazy time right now because a lot of this- a lot of these firemen deal with stuff like this but this is such a heavily wooded area that you don't see this very much," Chelsea fire chief Craig Sampson told 2 News.

Wildfire in Craig and Rogers counties forces evacuations, battled by 12 agencies

The cause of the fire is unknown for now, but protecting life and livelihood is the biggest victory so far, Chief Sampson said.



"We do have everything contained around any house that's around this fire," he said. "So as of right now there's no more evacuations and everybody's homes are safe."

"They are amazing. Our firefighters are amazing," nearby resident Anna Weaver said. Flames came within yards of Weaver's property on Feb. 19.

Thankfully, bulldozers provided by the forestry service and other mitigation by local departments drove the fire line away from the few homes standing in the wooded area.

"I'm freshly starting over, so for something like (a wildfire) to happen, I can't imagine," Weaver told 2 News. "And the whole drive here, you're helpless. What can you do with the fire, you know?"

With 220 acres burned and counting as of late Feb. 19, Chief Sampson said only 30% is contained but bulldozing and monitoring hotspots will continue.

"Right now, just say a prayer for your firemen because right now they could really use it," the chief said. "We have about 40 firemen on scene at this call alone."

