Many Washington Co. neighbors cleared to return home as crews contain wildfire

OCHELATA, Okla. — A wildfire broke out on the outskirts of Washington County Thursday afternoon.

2 News spoke with Washington County Emergency Management Director, Kary Cox, around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

“I can tell you it’s looking a lot better out here right now,” Cox said.

Crews from Dewey, Bartlesville, Washington County, volunteer firefighters, and even a tanker plane worked to put out the blaze. Fifty homes were evacuated, but most neighbors were cleared to return home Thursday evening.

2 News crews visited the designated shelter, at the Ramona First Baptist Church. No neighbors were there to shelter, but Pastor Lynn Nikkel was preparing for guests. All the while, the firefighters were top of mind.

“We love the firefighters and we’re praying for them, that they’ll be safe. We have firefighters from our own church out there, so we very carefully pray for them,” Nikkel said.

When 2 News last spoke with Cox, he said the fire was 60% contained, and he expected crews to quickly finish the brunt of the work. He said they would monitor hot-spots through the night.

“There will probably be crews out here, doing patrols, for most of the night, if not, throughout the entire night,” Cox said.

