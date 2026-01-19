Why the next upgrades in Tahlequah could come from your mouse

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — City of Tahlequah is welcoming residents to complete an online survey to figure out which construction projects could be up for its next sales tax continuation vote.

The extension of the sales tax, first voted into effect in 2014, would make a vote likely in September, which residents would decide whether to extend the existing 0.75% sales tax.

"We want to help narrow down the suggested project list to a manageable level," the city's Capital Improvement Committee chair Mark Gish told 2 News.

The committee's partnership with a Colorado-based research firm allows users to complete this online survey, in which respondents can drag up or down to indicate personal preferences for upgrades, additions to facilities, or new facilities. Users can then choose whether to permanently set aside 0.25% of the current sales tax for fire, police, and parks & rec operations.

Users can also make their opinion known for potential street improvement projects and add in any ideas not listed.

Gish said the total budget for the projects will be around $47 million.

"It's a continuation of an existing tax, so your tax rate is not going to increase," Gish added. "And it just enables our city to do some projects that before, they did not have the funding to complete."



One item on the survey list for an expansion is the city animal shelter. Director Vicky Green said she certainly wouldn't mind one hundred extra kennels for taking in rural dog rescues, a resource center for adoptions and appointments, and an extra building for quarantines and a cat section.

"That would be great because I do put a lot of dogs in the office, and you can kind of get people sick if you don't keep them separated," Green said.

The survey is active through Jan. 31. The potential projects that make the cut for the election this fall will be released in March, Gish said.

