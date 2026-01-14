TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — A longtime Tahlequah business owner went to the 2 News Problem Solvers in hopes of getting City of Tahlequah to take her lack of business access on Muskogee Avenue seriously.

The avenue is wrapping up lane expansion and water infrastructure construction that's lasted almost two years, but was originally schedule to take just one.

'You're gonna back right into traffic': Tahlequah salon owner hopes for city action with construction design

"I have shown up to work, probably 6-8 times, where (my business' driveway) was completely blocked and I couldn't work," PMG Hair Designs owner Paula Girdner told 2 News.

Girdner said when is not blocked in by the last touches of construction work, she keeps a loyal clientele. However, even when everything is done customers getting in and out with their cars will be difficult and unsafe, she alleges.



"You're gonna back right into traffic. I don't know how someone's not," Girdner said. "And I do have elderly clients, so I am concerned about my clients' safety, the safety of the people that are on Muskogee Avenue, and the impact that I'm gonna take as far as my future income and the value of my property."

Girdner also detailed times her water has been cut off and even contaminated by the ongoing work outside.

"There's been a few times where I've been here at work and they've come in and asked me to close," she said. "There was once they broke the water line through here and of course, I had clients. I need water (to wash hair). So that shut me down. And then after they got that fixed, there was so much gravel and sand that it tore my sink up. That was $300 that I had to replace."

Despite being a 35-year Tahlequah business owner, Girdner said she's gotten limited answers from the city and even fewer results.

On Jan. 14, 2 News brought her complaints back to city hall.

"We have done our best at communicating to each of those individual property owners on when construction is going to occur," Tahlequah city administrator Taylor Tannehill said.

Tannehill admits Girdner's business is in a tricky spot but that the city will give some hard looks at improving access.

"(We will) see if there's any options for those customers to get off the property safely, and if they can do it as is right now," Tannehill said.

"It is unique, no question, but unique situations often come with unique solutions."

