What it's like living in the cold, as told by a homeless Tulsan

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is a city rich in resources when it comes to meeting the needs of those experiencing homelessness.

But with nearly 1,400 Tulsans sleeping outside on any given winter night, according to 2024's Point in Time count, reaching everyone can be a struggle.

Local News "An affordable housing crisis... in Tulsa," Homeless Tulsan shares experiences Stef Manchen

With cold weather officially here to kick off the new year, dozens of outreach teams are out surveying the city and trying to reach people like Brad Wilson.

If you were to ask Wilson where home is, he would tell you Oklahoma.

He's been all over, from Tulsa, to Skiatook, to Durant, and then back to Tulsa. Wilson's been here his whole life.

For the last few years, though, he's been living outside.

KJRH

"Downfall [was] pain pills," said Wilson. "I never recovered from recovering from that."

Since he's not new to living out in the elements, 2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen asked him how he navigates not having a warm place to escape to in the winter.

"I try and do what I can. If I wasn’t a boy scout, I don’t know that I’d make it," said Wilson. "I’ve got some blankets. I was lucky. I found one of those cushion mattresses… It’s foam-covered. And stay out of the wind and try to cover up.”

KJRH Wilson carried this small bag, a blanket and a few old coffee cups with him.

He's managed to find what works for him, but Wilson also isn't afraid to go into the warming shelters if he needs to.

From layers to his blankets and using any wall he can, the born and raised Oklahoman said staying dry and out of the wind is one of the priorities.

While the city does everything it can to get Wilson and others experiencing homelessness inside, there are small things Tulsans can do to help.

Local News WINTER PREP: City of Tulsa wants everyone to know how to stay warm Emma Burch

“There’s always something," said Wilson. "I mean… even a warm cup of coffee on a day like this, it makes a difference.”

As he prepares for the brutal months ahead, Wilson still has hope that there's more out there for him.

“I don’t need a handout. I just need a hand up, you know? A safe place to live, give me a job, and I’d be happy," he said. "Just [need to] find that right door to open up at the right time."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

