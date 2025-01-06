WINTER PREP: City of Tulsa wants everyone to know how to stay warm

TULSA, Okla. — It is bitterly cold across Green Country.

Weather Frigid Monday Morning Emma Landeros

2 News is keeping an eye on ways to keep yourself, your family, and even those living on the streets safe.

The City of Tulsa opened 6 warming stations:



John 3:16 Mission- adults males only

Tulsa Day Center- adults only

The Salvation Army- families and individuals

Youth Services of Tulsa- under 18 only

Tulsa Dream Center- adults only

Rose Bowl- adults only

A Housing Solutions outreach team ensures everyone is connected with the shelter, and MetroLink offers free rides on Monday and Tuesday during this cold weather.

Make sure you keep your home safe from the cold:



Drip your indoor faucets that are outside of your house.

Cover your outside faucets.

If you think your pipes may be frozen, call the city of Tulsa at 311 for assistance.

The city is also making sure roads are safe for drivers. Even though Tulsa didn't get the worst of the recent winter weather, some slick spots exist.

City street crews laid salt on streets on Sunday to prevent freezing. Warm surface temperatures melted snow, but crews focused on overpasses and bridges.

The city has 66 trucks that spread around 8,000 tons of salt of salt brine on roads.

The city is responsible for all main streets, the Gilcrease Expressway, and the L.L. Tisdale Expressway. Other highways in Tulsa are ODOTs responsibility.

When it comes to pets make sure you're taking precautions to keep them safe:



Bring them inside during these temperatures.

If they need to stay outside, check if their shelter is insulated.

Bundle them up and protect their paws from ice and salt.

