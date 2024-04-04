Survey finds more Tulsans are housed in 2024, affordable housing still needed

TULSA, Okla. — A Way Home For Tulsa released Tulsa’s 2024 Point in Time Count results, showing more than 1,400 homeless individuals living in the city.

The count across Tulsa County found a 5% reduction in individuals experiencing chronic homelessness since last year, but about 300 more individuals reported homelessness.

The PiT Count occurs one January night when teams from A Way Home For Tulsa partner agencies disperse across the city and meet with those on the streets.



Chair Ginny Hensley said there's a lot of good this data shows, but it also sheds light on what more this community needs.

“This year’s Point in Time Count tells me that the work that the A Way Home For Tulsa partner agencies are doing is working,” said Hensley. "We saw an uptick in individuals who are taking advantage of shelter beds, and so that’s also a positive; it points to the need for more of those shelter beds in our community.”

Hensley attributes the increase in those surveyed to an improved process for the PiT Count, allowing them to reach more individuals on the designated night.

Those surveyed gave a variety of reasons for their experience, from a loss of income to mental health issues, even domestic violence. However, one variable trumped them all.

“We are truly experiencing an affordable housing crisis right here in Tulsa,” said Hensley. “The Tulsa Housing assessment that was conducted last year revealed that over the next ten years, Tulsa as a community will need to invest 245 million dollars per year over the next ten years to meet the demand.”

Hensley said she believes the housing crisis is contributing to 73% of those surveyed saying they first experienced homelessness in Tulsa.

“We simply have to create more housing—specifically affordable housing, but truly housing across the entire income spectrum,” said Hensley. "That is why we're seeing these increases, and it’s only going to get magnified if we don’t address that problem now.”

While progress is identified in this year's survey, Hensley said it also points her and her team to where more resources need to be invested.

The Tulsa Housing Authority is actively working on housing projects and building up new properties, but Hensley said the entire community has to get behind the effort for change to be seen.



"One thing that Tulsa struggles with, just as any community in the United States, is what we call 'nimbyism,' which is 'Not In My Backyard,'" said Hensley. "It's important for Tulsans who want to see the issue of homelessness solved to not have that mindset and to be open to welcoming neighbors of all incomes to their communities because it really does create a thriving city for all of us when we work together."

A full breakdown of this year's PiT Count can be found here.

