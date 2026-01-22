'We'll be all hands on deck': Tulsa County crews prepare roads for winter storm

Tulsa County crews are working hard as the winter storm inches closer.

"We'll be all hands on deck beginning Friday afternoon," Tulsa County Highway Superintendent Wes Condreay said. "And we'll work that way until the roads are passable."

That's the blueprint for Condreay and his crew ahead of what could be a historic weekend of snowfall.

"Tulsa County crews in district one will be working 12-hour shifts, two shifts around the clock," Condreay said.

The work actually began on Thursday, with the first brine truck out applying pre-treatment. All in anticipation of what's to come over the next few days. County Commissioner Stan Sallee says he's confident in the gameplan that Condreay and his team have in place.

"We've invested in trucks and plows and graters and people as well, in all three districts," Sallee said. "So Tulsa County's much more prepared than they have been in the past to handle these weather events."

That investment? 60 workers, 15 trucks with spreaders and snowplows, and of course, those trucks with brine. All servicing 660 miles of county roads. On top of the 6,000 gallons of brine crews are already spreading across the county, they also have 6,000 tons of salt and sand ready to go."

"This is the best equipment I've had for this kind of event in 20-25 years," Condreay said. "It's going to take some time, but hopefully we can get some sunshine out early next week to help with the thaw."

Sallee and Condreay both say neighborhoods are typically cleared last as crews work to keep heavy-traffic areas safe.

"We want to keep our hospital routes open. Our main thoroughfares are Memorial, Sheridan, and Yale. All those areas," Sallee said. "The team. When we're sleeping, they're out there working."

Condreay says they'll start bringing in crews Friday afternoon around 4:00, before the storm arrives, and have them ready to send out once it begins.

