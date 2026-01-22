Impactful Winter Weather Arrives Tomorrow

***WINTER STORM WATCH FOR ALL OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND SE KANSAS NOON FRIDAY UNTIL NOON SUNDAY FOR ACCUMULATING SNOW/ICE AND VERY LOW WIND CHILLS***

***EXTREME COLD WATCH FOR ALL OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND SE KANSAS FRIDAY NIGHT UNTIL MONDAY AT NOON***

Thursday starts with patchy freezing fog in SE Oklahoma with temperatures in the 20s out-the-door. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Take advantage of what will be a pleasant day!

On Friday, a strong Arctic cold front will move into Green Country. Temperatures will drop during the day with early morning temps in the upper 20s and then low to the mid 20s later in the afternoon. Some spotty snow could develop across the north with an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain along and south of I-40 in the afternoon, but higher chances move in Friday evening.

For Friday night, it looks like snow, heavy at times, across the north, including the Tulsa metro, with ice/sleet along and to the south of I-40. Wind chills approach 0° and might fall to just below that.

On Saturday, we are forecasting snow, heavy at times, across the north, with still an ice mix (sleet/snow) south of I-40. This mix will really limit snowfall accumulations across our southern counties. Lows in the single digits with highs in the teens. Wind chills below 0°.

Saturday night, it should be mostly snow across our forecast area. Some heavier bands working through eastern Oklahoma. Wind chills below 0°.

Snowfall amounts will range from about 7" to 12" along I-44 and just south. About 5" to 9" along the Oklahoma and Kansas line as well as those of you near I-40. Some spots south of I-40 may see sleet/snow totals in the 3" to 6" range with freezing rain up to 1/4". If our snowfall totals end up in the lower end of these ranges, we are still looking at a significant event for our region. If we end up in the higher end of these ranges, we will be in territory that does not happen often in eastern Oklahoma. Travel will at least be difficult, and some roads could be impassable.

On Sunday, there could be some widely scattered snow showers, but should be moving out fast with clearing in the afternoon. Lows in the single digits with highs in the teens. Wind chills still below 0°.

