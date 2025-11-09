'We want to help': Circle Cinema donates 25% of weekend sales to local food pantry

In an effort to help neighbors in need, Circle Cinema is donating 25% of weekend ticket sales to help families affected by the government shutdown.

The theater's marketing manager Bailey Hawkins organized the fundraiser to support the Kendall Whittier Food Pantry. She said it was a no-brainer for her team to get on board and do their part.

"We've been in this spot in Kendall Whittier for almost 100 years now, and we've seen a lot of changes in the neighborhood," said Hawkins. "We've withstood silent films, talkies and now we're in this era of streaming and we've still been here throughout it all. We definitely owe a lot to the community, and we want to give back, and this is our way of giving back."

Circle Cinema isn't the only local business stepping up. Ziegler Art and Frames, another Kendall Whittier business, pledged to match up to $1,000 of the funds raised.

As news broke about the uncertainty for things like SNAP benefits, Hawkins said she started brainstorming how she could be useful.

"The main thing was we're just sad," said Hawkins. "We're so sad for people and what's going on, and we as a non-profit can't just sit by, showing movies, we want to help."

The shutdown hits close to home for her.

Before she started at Circle Cinema nearly three years ago, Hawkins was laid off, pregnant, and in need of help herself. She received assistance from the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program through the first year of parenthood.

Without that help, she said she doesn't know what she would have done.

"Going to those offices saved me from just spiraling, honestly," she said. "I know what it's like, and I can't even imagine if I had four kids that I was trying to feed, and we just don't know when the government's going to open back up."

Frances Jones-McGriff, a Tulsa resident, was at the theater, but didn't know 25% of her ticket was going to help the hungry.

"I'm grateful and I'm thankful that this organization is helping the people, because it's needed," said Jones-McGriff. "When I first heard about it, it really touched me deeply, because I thought about the children, and the mother's trying to work."

While she doesn't need any help now, Jone-McGriff said she did rely on assistance while raising her children years ago in Tulsa.

"I remember the government cheese, the butter… back then they call them the paper food stamps you know, of course," said Jones-McGriff.

When 2 News asked her what it would have been like without that support, she replied: "Rough."

Hawkins said she thinks the fundraiser was a success, only aided by a strong film lineup.

As a non-profit, 2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen asked if donating a portion of the funds would be a financial challenge. Hawkins said they don't think about it like that.

"Its nice for us to make money but the important thing is I want to make that $1000, and I want to get $2000 for the Kendall Whittier Food Pantry because that will go so so far for our community," a representative from Ziegler's said.

The effort includes sales from Friday, Nov. 7, and Saturday, Nov. 8. Circle also has a donation box set up near the concessions for anyone who missed the weekend fundraiser.

