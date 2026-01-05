US-75 bridge construction in Jenks to cause major traffic delays through November 2026

JENKS, Okla. — Construction begins this morning on a major bridge rehabilitation project that will significantly impact traffic on US-75 near Jenks for nearly a year.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will start work on the US-75 bridge over Polecat Creek, located just north of the SH-364/Creek Turnpike interchange. Beginning at 9 a.m., both northbound and southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction between SH-364/Creek Turnpike and 96th Street.

The lane restrictions will remain in place throughout the $4 million project, which is expected to be completed in November 2026, weather permitting.

"No matter which way you go, it seems like, you know you'd be running any sort of construction," one driver said.

Thomas Sourie, a Glenpool resident, expects significant delays for commuters.

"It's going to be a mess. It's going to be rough. People are going to have to get up early if they are trying to get to work on time. Probably a lot of people try to go around it you know," Sourie said.

The construction zone affects a heavily traveled section of highway that sees approximately 63,000 vehicles daily. ODOT officials recommend drivers plan ahead for delays, especially during peak travel times, or consider alternate routes.

Local residents warn that even back roads could become congested as drivers seek alternative routes around the construction zone.

