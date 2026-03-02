Bartlesville Police seek public feedback on park safety program

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Police are asking the public to provide feedback on their park patrol program through an online survey. One Bartlesville woman shared her experience about how she felt unsafe at a city park in early February

Rissa Spear said she was walking at Douglas Park in early February when she noticed a truck circling the area.

“I could have been abducted. Who knows what else,” Spear said.

KJRH

She said the vehicle eventually pulled into the parking lot and parked next to her.

“Straight up fear. Just straight up fear,” Spear said.

According to Spear, the truck appeared positioned as if it were ready to take off at any moment. She said that is when she ran. Later, she returned to the park and said a woman got out of the same truck and stared at her from a distance.

“I was worried for my safety at that moment, very concerned that I was about to get taken,” Spear said.

Spear said the experience left her shaken and more aware of her surroundings.

Meanwhile, the Bartlesville Police Department said it launched a dedicated park patrol team about a year ago to increase visibility and improve safety in public parks. BPD said they're asking for residents and park visitors to complete a Park Patrol survey to provide feedback on how the program is working and whether any changes are needed.

“We want to make it safer, but we also want our citizens to feel safer,” said Captain Travis Martinez, public information officer for the Bartlesville Police Department.

Police said the survey is quick, anonymous, and open to all residents and park guests.

To participate in the survey, click here.

Martinez said community input will help them better understand concerns and improve services.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

