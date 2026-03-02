EMPOWERED: Non-profit helping students achieve their education goals

TULSA, Okla — A local non-profit is helping students in schools like the KIPP College Prepatory with achieving things they never thought possible.

Students with EmpowerEd, a non-profit aiming to help students get on the right path after graduating high school, said they're grateful for the opportunities.

Sha’rell Jones is a senior at the KIPP Tulsa University Prep School, and is one of about 60 students part of EmpowerEd.

“The fact that we can do this in high school and we can get this experience," she said. "Not everyone in high school gets this.”

Jones said she’s thrilled to be able to take part in everything EmpowerEd has to offer, from workshops to field trips, one-on-one guidance, and EmpowerEd’s 529 investment account program.

“Every time we meet with Mr. Lê and we do a workshop, the program puts money into that account," she said. So we're able to move on into our post-secondary and use that money to fund those.”

Jones has been accepted to Saint Martin University on a full-ride scholarship, where she plans to study Psychology, and she's glad she'll have help along the way.

Founder of EmpowerEd, Hieu Lê, said he started the non-profit back in 2024 to help students feel confident about their secondary education path.

As part of the program, students can still receive one-on-one guidance with things like communication with teachers, along with tips and tricks for studying and financial literacy.

“Our main sole vision, is to provide the next steps and that support to ensure that our young people are ready for their life after high school," said Lê.

EmpowerEd has partnered with five schools to provide help to about 60 students and investment accounts to 45 students:



KIPP University Preparatory School

Nathan Hale High School

East Central High School

Tulsa Honor Academy

Jenks Public High School

Lê said that while he’s raised $12,000 for 45 of his seniors who decided to opt into the 502 savings account program, he’s not stopping there.

“I am so excited to share that we are having our first-ever inaugural 'Investing in Tomorrow' banquet, which is happening on May 14, 2026, from 5pm to 8pm," he said. "The main purpose of this event is not to only fundraise for funds, but it's also to celebrate the success of our graduating seniors.”

