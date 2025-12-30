Bridge work to start on Hwy 75 in Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — For nearly all of 2026, 63,000 vehicles a day will likely have a slower commute on Highway 75 through Jenks.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced it’s starting a bridge rehabilitation project on January 5, to preserve two bridges over Polecat Creek near the Creek Turnpike.

Jake Johnson has lived in Jenks for 5 years.

TAKE A LOOK: 2 News drone footage over the project area

2 News drone footage over Hwy 75 bridge in Jenks

“It’s an easy commute both highways are right here you know the creek and then 75,” said Jake Johnson.

His commute on Highway 75 will take a little longer starting January 5, because of bridge work.

“It’s just busy every day,” said Johnson.

KJRH

The work is happening just north of the Creek Turnpike. The north and southbound bridges over Polecat Creek will get an upgrade.

ODOT says the nearly $4 million project will repair concrete under the bridges, secure the foundations in the creek bed, provide a new deck for the northbound bridge and a new overlay for the southbound bridge.

“It’s just an asset preservation project to make sure the bridge can see out its service life and maybe even extend that service life,” said T.J. Gerlach.

ODOT Spokesperson T.J. Gerlach says the northbound bridge is considered an “at-risk bridge.”

“Which means it does need some attention or it’s at risk of becoming what’s called structurally deficient,” said Gerlach.

KJRH

Traffic will be down to one lane in each direction from the turnpike to 96th street starting after the morning rush hour on January 5.

Drivers, like Johnson, are considering detours.

“I don’t know if Riverside is a better option or if I go all the way around it but no matter which way you go it seems like you’ll be running into any sort of construction,” said Johnson.

After the work is finished, ODOT says it’ll be a smoother ride and a safer bridge for the 63,000 vehicles a day that travel the area.

“Overall, the safety is the name of the game so we’re making sure that this bridge is going to be safe and going to be secure to see out its service life until we can fully replace it sometime in the future,” said Gerlach.

Weather permitting, the work is expected to finish up in November of 2026.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

