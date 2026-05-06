Two years after a EF-4 tornado killed two in Barnsdall, residents are still rebuilding

BARNSDALL, Okla. — Two years have passed since an EF-4 tornado tore through Barnsdall, Oklahoma, claiming two lives and destroying dozens of homes in a matter of minutes.

The scars from that May 2024 night are still visible across the community, but so is the resilience of its residents.

2 News spoke with multiple residents about their long road to recovery. For one Barnsdall family, the tornado's impact went beyond property damage. A husband was outside of Bartlesville when the storm hit, while his wife was home taking shelter as the twister roared through. Road closures kept them separated for days — an agonizing stretch of time that still haunts them.

Kevin Harrison, owner of Tall Grass Café, said much of the debris has been hauled off since the tornado, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

"A lot of them still trying to build their lives back and even young people trying to build their lives back, so it's sad. I mean, you'll see some of the people go back down to their property and just kind of walk around. I know they're reminiscing and stuff like that and then there's been several people that had mental health issues just from the devastation and loss," Harrison said.

The recovery effort continues. Just this week, emergency management met with city leaders to check on the rebuilding progress.

Mayor Johnny Kelley said they are not just rebuilding — they are preparing. Because in Tornado Alley, he said, the question is not if another storm will come. It is when.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

