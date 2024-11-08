'Everybody has worked so hard': Barnsdall rebuilds 6 months after tornado

BARNSDALL, Okla. — Barnsdall continues to rebuild six months after the tornado.

Cindy Halford has lived in Barnsdall almost her whole life. Halford said she couldn't believe the recovery efforts made in the six months since the violent tornado.

KJRH

"Everybody just kicked in and helped each other out anytime they needed it," said Halford.

Halford watched as homes rose from the rubble—slowly but surely. She said it only took the community days to help clean up her lawn, which was covered in debris from the tornado.

Halford said the town's continued following of its traditions throughout the past six months was huge.

"They went on ahead and had the Big Heart day. Everybody came out for it, so I was really proud of the town for that. They helped each other out so much," said Halford.

Johnny Kelley is Barnsdall's mayor; he said the transformation is only the beginning.

"Now that it's at least cleaned up, we can move forward. At this point, we're able to start the rebuild because before you could rebuild, it had to be cleaned up," said Kelley.

Halford said there is still a long way to go.

"They say they're going to get it done its just to take time," said Halford.

If you want to donate to help Barnsdall recover, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

