Tulsa Wave Park reopens nearly two weeks after drowning

TULSA, Okla. — River Parks Authority reopened the Tulsa Wave Park ahead of the Labor Day weekend, nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old boy drowned in the park.

"Anytime there’s a tragedy on any of our areas, we hit pause," said Joe Medlin, Director of Outdoor Experience for River Parks.

Medlin said they took the two-week period to review their operations and make sure the water was as safe as possible before letting people back in the wave park.

"We review all operations we review, what we do," said Medlin. "We coordinate with the City of Tulsa, especially on this one. The amenities for this are owned by the city of Tulsa and we manage them for them, so we communicate with the City of Tulsa, the mayor's office, TPD and fire."

Following the tragic drowning incident at Tulsa Wave Park, the River Parks Authority, in coordination with the City of Tulsa, immediately paused operations out of respect for the victim and in the interest of public safety. This joint decision reflects the established protocols guiding our collaborative partnership.



Since that time, River Parks and the City have conducted a comprehensive review of the incident in close coordination with the Tulsa Fire Department, Tulsa Police Department, and the Mayor’s Office. This process included on-site water flow monitoring, operational evaluations, and a thorough reassessment of the site amenities.



It is important to emphasize that the Tulsa Wave Park’s operational framework was developed and vetted by experienced professionals over the course of a full year prior to its launch last Labor Day.



As we announce the re-opening of the Tulsa Wave Park, we strongly urge all users to arrive with appropriate safety gear and to follow all posted rules and regulations. These guidelines are not only essential, they are enforceable by law and apply both within the wave feature and throughout the surrounding area.



Together, we remain committed to providing innovative recreational experiences while emphasizing the importance of “know before you go” to all users and bystanders. Jeff Edwards, Executive Director of River Parks Authority

2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen asked why they chose to reopen now. Medlin said they reviewed everything on their end and were just given the go-ahead from the city, as River Parks operates the city-owned wave park.

A list of rules is posted near the water's edge in multiple spots along the river.

'No lifeguards on duty' is one.

'Personal flotation devices recommended' is another.

Now, Medlin said if you're not wearing a life jacket, you could face a fine.

“If you’re on a watercraft, you have to have a PFD with you," said Medlin. “There is some clarification that it is a city ordinance, which is a ticketable item that they’re going to follow US boating laws and state boating laws."

While there aren't any lifeguards, River Parks does have eyes and ears on the water.

“We have the Tulsa Surf Club, we have the Dust Bowl Chapter, the Arkansas Canoe Club that are heavy users of the wave park, they actually will call 911 if they see somebody doing some unsafe activity," said Medlin.

That new directive was given to Jacob Drew, one of Tulsa Surf Club's members.

“We were told to, if we see something, to call the police and we have first priority," said Drew. "They’re gonna get down here immediately, so we feel a lot better and a lot more comfortable."

They formed the Tulsa Surf Club last year, after the wave park opened Labor Day 2024.

Drew said there's usually someone from the club around the water.

"We'll see people every now and then wander down here and want to jump in and we tell them it's probably not the best idea," said Drew. "If you're getting into a river, you want to be careful."

It's that accountability that River Parks Authority is putting on everyone who wants to go out on the water.

"Unfortunately sometimes there’s not a whole lot of other people there, so we are telling everyone, if you see an unsafe activity, if you see someone out without a life jacket, if you see someone out waiting around, it’s okay to call 911."

Because there was no foul play involved in the drowning, Tulsa police told 2 News there is no criminal investigation.

