Tulsa Premium Outlet Mall officially opens

JENKS, Okla. — The decade long wait is over for shoppers.

Tulsa Premium Outlet Mall officially opened Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting and a drawing for a $1,000 shopping spree.

2 News spoke with Stephen Shae, vice president of Simon Development, he said the pandemic led to the long process to the opening. “We broke ground in 2019 and unfortunately we ran into the pandemic which put a full stop on just not our project but a lot of things nationally.”

Now, over 75 shops and restaurants are open to the public and Shae thinks it will bring a huge leap on Tulsa’s economy.

“We’re going to be dragging shoppers from everywhere not only from the greater Tulsa, Oklahoma City and from out of state. There’ll be quite an economic impact.”

And as the concern of traffic as Jenks Public Schools head back to school the same day, Shae said they worked closely with Jenks Police Department and OHP to keep the traffic flow smoothly.

“Jenks PD and the state have been cooperative and have a plan in place,” said Shae.

