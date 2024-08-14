What you need to know ahead of Tulsa Premium Outlet's grand opening

JENKS, Okla. — Bringing the Tulsa Premium Outlet mall to life was no simple task.

In fact, it took nearly a decade.

In 2014, developers considered opening an outlet mall near Turkey Mountain. They were met with much opposition.

A few months later, the City of Jenks announced a Simon Outlet Mall would be built near the Oklahoma Aquarium off the Creek Turnpike.

The mall was first set to open in 2017.



That date was pushed to 2020. Then, it was supposed to open in 2021.

Flash forward to now: It's 2024, and more than 75 stores will open in just a few hours.

While it's almost time, concerned residents continue to ask about the logistics.



Izzie Hamilton lives right by the mall and is worried about how the extra cars on the road could impact her daily life.

"It’s definitely going to take a long time," said Hamilton. “I mean getting to school. I could be late a few times just if the mall is super busy that day, but I guess I’ll have to plan for it.”

Hamilton is not the only one worried about the traffic flow.

The Jenks Police Department outlined a map and specific routes for drivers coming from a multitude of directions across Green Country.

With the first day of classes in Jenks coinciding with the grand opening date, it's going to be a busy day for the community.

Jenks Public Schools put out a statement reminding parents to build in extra time when picking up and dropping off their students.

Message boards will be posted in highly trafficked areas to direct cars.

JPD will have extra officers on-site through the opening weekend to help with the expected crowds.

How you can get to the mall



If you are traveling on the 96th Street Bridge from Tulsa, you need to be in the right lane to make a right turn onto 9th Street. Then, you will turn right onto Aquarium Drive and follow this to the traffic circle. Turn left onto East 101st Street (which turns into Lewis Ave), and this leads to the mall. There will be Simon Mall traffic representatives at the traffic circle to help direct traffic.



If you are traveling westbound on the Creek Turnpike, use the Peoria/Elm exit and use the 2 left turn lanes or the Texas turnaround lane (far left lane) to access Outlet Drive.



If you are traveling eastbound on the Creek Turnpike, use the Peoria/Elm exit and go straight through the light onto Outlet Drive.



If you are traveling northbound on Elm Street, you will turn right onto Outlet Drive (please yield to oncoming traffic at this location).



If you are traveling eastbound from Highway 75 on Main Street, please turn right onto Elm Street and then get in left lane to prepare to turn left (just after passing under Creek Turnpike) onto Outlet Drive

Doors open at 10 a.m. on Aug. 15.

