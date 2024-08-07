Will traffic be bad at Tulsa Premium Outlets? Jenks police answer concerns

JENKS, Okla — The Jenks Police Department is teaming up with leaders at the Tulsa Premium Outlets to ensure a safe opening weekend.

Since it was announced, traffic has been a main concern surrounding communities. Chief of Police Jason Jackson shared a traffic map showing three entry and exit points to accommodate the expected crowds.

"Yes, it's going to be busy and probably congested, and everybody getting used to the area," said Jackson. "Have a little patience. We will get through this. I don't think it's going to be as bad as everybody thinks it is."

With over 75 stores opening, Jackson expects there to be many people flocking to the outlet mall.

But it's not just the opening day for Tulsa Premium Outlets; it's also the first day of classes for Jenks Public Schools.

Jackson said his department will be staffed and ready to handle the busy day.

“Personnel that would normally be off that day will be on hand, as well as our admin to assist in those things," said Jackson. "Fortunately, the opening of the mall will be a little later, so we don’t think that it will impact school traffic.”

Libertee West is a senior at Jenks High School. She said many of her classmates plan to shop as soon as class is over.

"Since Jenks opens up on the 15th, and so does the mall, I just know the traffic from the high school to the mall is going to be crazy," said West.



With traffic expected to surge and young drivers being in the mix, West did share some concerns.

"I'm kind of scared, but I don't think it will be bad," she said. "Just look for your surroundings. There's going to be a ton of teenagers there, so just be aware that there's going to be younger drivers, there's going to be a bunch of people walking around so just making sure you're looking out for those things."

Jackson said there are plans for future road expansion to provide more ways into and out of the mall.

While the traffic flow will take some getting used to, Jackson has been through preparation with community events in years past.

"When we do the Fourth of July, that's probably our biggest event of the year, and everybody shows up and leaves all at the same time. This is not even going to approach the chaos of what we deal with on the Fourth of July, and we generally get everybody in and out of the city in about an hour."

For specific directions:



If you are traveling on the 96 th Street bridge from Tulsa, you will need to be in the right lane to make a right turn onto 9 th Street, then you will turn right onto Aquarium Dr. and follow this to the traffic circle. Turn left onto E 101 st, which will turn into Lewis Ave. and lead to the mall.



Street bridge from Tulsa, you will need to be in the right lane to make a right turn onto 9 Street, then you will turn right onto Aquarium Dr. and follow this to the traffic circle. Turn left onto E 101 which will turn into Lewis Ave. and lead to the mall. If you are traveling westbound on the Creek Turnpike, you will exit Peoria/Elm and use the two left turn lanes and the Texas turnaround lane to access Outlet Drive.



If you are traveling eastbound on the Creek Turnpike exit Peoria/Elm and go straight through the light onto Outlet Drive.



If you are traveling northbound on Elm St., you will turn right onto Outlet Drive (please yield to traffic at this location).



If you are traveling eastbound from Highway 75 on Main Street, turn right onto Elm and left onto Outlet Drive.

The city will also have message boards and directions posted for further assistance.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol will also be present on opening day to assist with any traffic issues.

