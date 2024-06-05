Tulsa Premium Outlets announce more retailers, opening date

JENKS, Okla. — Excitement is growing for the Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks as more retailers were announced.

Some of the shops that will fill the outlet mall are:



BOSS

Lacoste

Michael Kors

Kate Spade

Vinyard Vines

Ann Taylor

Abercrombie & Fitch

adidas

American Eagle Outfitters

Aerie

Carhartt

Coach

Crocs

Janie & Jack

Levi’s

New Balance

Puma

Ulta

Under Armour

“Construction of Tulsa Premium Outlets is nearing completion, and we are delighted to reveal additional news of what’s to come,” said Stephen Shea, Vice President of Development, Simon. “The center will be a vibrant addition to the city and region, bringing first-to-market retailers, restaurants, and hundreds of jobs to the community. We invite everyone to join us for the grand opening.”

The new outlet mall will have more than 330,000 square feet of retail, entertainment, restaurants and amenities.

The expansive center will be home to more than 75 shops and eateries where shoppers can grab a quick bite or beverage. Visitors will discover a family-friendly destination complete with a 20,000-square-foot children’s play area, multiple green spaces for gathering, a captivating fire pit, and a dazzling fountain.

Previously announced brands joining Tulsa Premium Outlets include Tory Burch, Polo Ralph Lauren, Nike, Columbia Sportswear, Vera Bradley, Los Cabos Little Kitchen, and Camp Pickle.

The outlet mall is set to open on Aug. 15.

For more information, visit the Tulsa Premium Outlets website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

