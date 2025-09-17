Tulsa police working to match DNA sample taken from Turkey Mountain rape

TULSA, Okla. — Just a month since a late night rape at Turkey Mountain, Tulsa police are working to match DNA taken from the victim's sexual assault exam.

Lieutenant Darin Ehrenrich with TPD's Special Victim's Unit said that piece of evidence is critical in this investigation, because they don't have much else to go off of.

“The reporting victim in that case did not get a good look at his face," said Ehrenrich. "She was basically blitzed in the dark. She was knocked down, assaulted, raped."

Ehrenrich explained they uploaded that DNA to a national database for DNA samples but have yet to find a match.

This update coming just a day after the arrest of Brent Reamy, a suspect in the Hunter Park attack.

The Hunter Park attack happened on Aug. 21st, just three days after the rape at Turkey Mountain.

With Reamy arrested, Ehrenrich said they plan to cross check his DNA with the sample they have from the Turkey Mountain victim.

“We’re obviously looking at Mr. Remy as a strong suspect in that, but we’re looking at every other avenue of information that’s available to us as well," said Ehrenrich. "I can’t sit here and say I think they’re related, I can’t say I don’t think that they’re related. I have to keep an open mind and look at every single possibility and do a comprehensive unbiased investigation."

This string of attacks on Tulsa's parks and trails left the community on edge.

2 News heard from visitors at Turkey Mountain in the days that followed the attacks.

“I wouldn’t come here by myself knowing that what’s been happening, but women should still be able to come to the trail by themselves, walk during the day, walk at night, and not fear for their life," said Victoria Ballard.

"I come here every day," said Brooke Ackerman-Clarke. “It’s just a sad thing to see and wanting to kind of be a woman in a free public space, so it’s just hard."

Ehrenrich said it's too early to know if Reamy is connected to the attacks.

He could not provide a timeline on when the DNA comparison would be complete.

