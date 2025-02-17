Tulsa non-profits unite to open shelters ahead of 'crisis' weather event

TULSA, Okla. — Ahead of the potential for record-shattering cold moving into the metro, Tulsa leaders are banding together to give the unhoused community an escape from the elements.

“This is a crisis event if you don’t have a safe place to go,” said Mark Smith, CEO of Housing Solutions.

He and others in the housing and non-profit sector of Green Country have been pooling resources to get as many people off the streets before things get dangerous. Because for those who call outside home, it will be critical.

2 News met Phillip Thomas sitting outside the library downtown. He said he's lived in Tulsa for four years, and fell into homelessness in that time.

We asked him if he has any concerns about the dipping temperatures.

“I stayed in Chicago for 24 years so I know how it goes," said Thomas. "But I know how to dress right, because I’ve got on like four jackets, two pairs of pants and I’ve got gloves in my pockets.”

But when the layers just aren't enough, it's warming shelters that are essential to providing the reprieve from the snow and frigid wind.

Tulsa Day Center

Tulsa Dream Center, West Campus

One Hope Tulsa - Rose Bowl

Youth Services of Tulsa

John 3:16 Mission

Salvation Army

Denver Avenue Station (Opening 2/18)

Smith said he and his colleagues are calling on what they learned from last month's cold spell to ensure they're ready to care for anyone who needs their help.

“Last time we had over 200 staff and volunteers who worked at these different shelters, so it takes a lot of time and people to coordinate and plan and then get everything up and running," he said. "This is a really really big lift for everyone involved, but we didn’t turn anyone away last time.”

And the need was clear. Between the Rose Bowl and Dream Center opening as overflow shelters for January's cold stretch, Smith said they saw nearly 500 people come through those facilities in need of shelter.

In these events, it's more than just about getting out of the elements. For these agencies, this can be a time to address the whole person and any need they aren't getting met.

Housing Solutions works with many partners across the metro to make that happen.

"If there’s somebody who’s in medical crises, we work with Morton Mental Health to provide health care services, but if someone needs to go to the hospital we’ll provide that transportation," said Smith. "We work with behavioral health services like Creok’s, Grand Mental Health, Family and Children’s if people are struggling and need assistance. We’ve got outreach workers all over the city who are helping folks get in, giving cold weather supplies, providing transport."

Shelters opened Feb. 17th at 2 PM, to give folks a chance to get out of the elements before the snow and windchill hit the area.

