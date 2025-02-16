RESOURCES: What to know when winter weather hits in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — As Green Country braces for another winter storm, 2 News compiled some resources that will help keep you safe and warm until the sun returns.

For live updates throughout the storm, including weather advisories, official announcements, road conditions and breaking news, check out our Live Blog:

Local News LIVE BLOG: Winter storm approaching Green Country KJRH Digital

HOW TO PREP YOUR HOUSE/APARTMENT

Aside from just trying to keep your gas and electric bills down, it's important to know how to keep heat inside your house safely in the case of a power outage or other emergencies.



Find leaks and cover them : Walk around your house and put your hand out over doors, windows and where different building materials meet. You'll be able to feel where the cold air is leaking in. Plastic bags can be shoved in the door cracks with a spatula to seal them. You can also use cardboard, styrofoam and blankets to cover windows.

: Walk around your house and put your hand out over doors, windows and where different building materials meet. You'll be able to feel where the cold air is leaking in. Plastic bags can be shoved in the door cracks with a spatula to seal them. You can also use cardboard, styrofoam and blankets to cover windows. If there is sunlight, make the most of it : Open curtains and blinds on south-facing windows during sunny days. Trim trees or shrubs that block these windows.

: Open curtains and blinds on south-facing windows during sunny days. Trim trees or shrubs that block these windows. Use your ceiling fan right : Most ceiling fans have a switch on them that allows the blades to rotate clockwise. Setting them this way at a low speed will create an updraft, pushing warm air near the ceiling down toward the ground.

: Most ceiling fans have a switch on them that allows the blades to rotate clockwise. Setting them this way at a low speed will create an updraft, pushing warm air near the ceiling down toward the ground. Keep pipes warm : Open cabinet doors to allow warm air to reach pipes under sinks. You can also insulate exposed pipes with foam or old pool noodles in a pinch. Keep faucets dripping. Remove insulation when the freeze is over to prevent overheating.

: Open cabinet doors to allow warm air to reach pipes under sinks. You can also insulate exposed pipes with foam or old pool noodles in a pinch. Keep faucets dripping. Remove insulation when the freeze is over to prevent overheating. Heat your home strategically: Close the doors to rooms that aren't being used. Identify which rooms are naturally warmest and focus additional heat on the rooms that need it most.

MAKE PLANS AHEAD OF TIME

While you're preparing your home to withstand below-freezing temperatures, make sure you have a plan if your power goes out or you have to leave your home.

Talk with loved ones and neighbors about your options and tell them where you plan to go in an emergency.

If you have elderly friends or family, check in with them to make sure they're prepared.

Don't forget your pets in your plans! Have a go bag with pet supplies in case you need to take them with you.

If you see a dog left out in the cold, call your local animal welfare. For Tulsa, that's Tulsa Animal Welfare at 918-596-8010. You can also submit a complaint with the city at 918-596-8000 during business hours and 918-596-9222 after hours.

If you make a report, you'll need to provide the dog's exact location, the dog's condition, the time and date you saw the dog, and any other relevant details about the owner or their property.

HOW TO PREP YOUR CAR

What to check on your before driving in snow and ice:



Check your fluids : Oil, coolant, washer fluid, and antifreeze are all needed to keep your car going and warm.

: Oil, coolant, washer fluid, and antifreeze are all needed to keep your car going and warm. Check tire pressure and treads : Cold air causes tire pressure to drop. Make sure they're properly filled to avoid a flat tire in freezing temps.

: Cold air causes tire pressure to drop. Make sure they're properly filled to avoid a flat tire in freezing temps. Check your lights : Make sure all of your exterior lights are working including your hazards. In blizzard-like conditions, these lights can be the only way other drivers can see your car.

: Make sure all of your exterior lights are working including your hazards. In blizzard-like conditions, these lights can be the only way other drivers can see your car. Check your windshield wipers and replace them, if needed.

and replace them, if needed. Check your brake system : It's much harder to stop on ice and snow, even in the best cars. If your brakes/brake pads are worn out, it will be that much more difficult.

: It's much harder to stop on ice and snow, even in the best cars. If your brakes/brake pads are worn out, it will be that much more difficult. Keep your gas tank at least half full: Not enough gas in your car can lead to a gas line freezing up.

What to keep in your car:

Cell phone charger

Shovel

Snacks and water

First aid kit

Extra warm clothes and blankets

Flashlight

Ice scraper

Cat litter can help you get traction if you get stuck

AVOID CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING

Carbon monoxide is known as a "silent killer," and deaths from the gas tend to peak in cold weather.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, poisonous gas produced by burning fossil fuels like coal, wood, oil, and gas. CO commonly comes from furnaces, generators, gas heaters, stoves, and vehicles.



NEVER use generators, grills, or camping stoves inside.

NEVER use a gas stove as a way to heat your home.

NEVER warm up your car in a closed garage.

ALWAYS ensure vents and chimneys are clear from snow and debris before use.

ALWAYS ensure your vehicle's exhaust pipe is clear of snow and debris. A blocked pipe will force CO back into your car.

Symptoms of CO poisoning include:

Headaches

Sleepiness

Fatigue

Confusion

Irritability

WARMING STATIONS

The main warming stations in Tulsa are:



The City of Tulsa, Tulsa Area Emergency Management and Housing Solutions Tulsa are working to finalize more emergency shelter locations.

When those are opened, they willbe announced here. We will also update this page.

For warming stations outside of Tulsa, OG&E put together this list of shelters.

If you have an organization interested in opening a warming shelter, click here and select the "Warming Stations" drop-down.

What should you do if you encounter someone who needs help getting warm?

In an emergency, call 911 immediately for urgent medical or safety concerns.

If it isn't an emergency, you can request outreach assistance from Tulsa's Housing Solutions here. After filling out the assistance form, a team member will be sent to check on the person as quickly as possible.

WARNING SIGNS OF FROSTBITE

Frostbite is a type of burn that happens when skin and tissues begin to freeze.

The colder it is, the faster you get frostbite. When temps are at 0°, frostbite can hit in about 30 minutes on exposed skin.

Add wind to the mix, that time speeds up even more.

Frostbite starts as frostnip, i.e. pain, tingling and numbness that doesn't cause permanent damage.

Symptoms of damaging frostbite:



Skin may appear white, yellow, blue, red, grayish-yellow or pink-purple.

Blisters may appear filled with clear fluid or blood

Throbbing, achy pain

Skin may feel hard, waxy or frozen

For more on frostbite, click here.

HOW YOU CAN HELP



Donate winter gear to a local non-profit. Items such as blankets, hats, gloves and socks are greatly needed. You can drop donations off at the Tulsa Day Center.

Donate monetarily to area shelters. Severe weather events greatly strain local resources and donations help them put resources where they're most needed.

HOW TO STAY WEATHER AWARE

Download the 2 News app here.

Follow our 2 News meteorologists on Facebook:



You can also check live road conditions with Drive Oklahoma.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

