Winter Weather in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — Feb. 15th:

9:20 p.m.

The City of Tulsa street crews are preparing brine trucks to go out overnight and treat elevated surfaces with brine (salt/water mixture) to prevent snowmelt from freezing. Currently, road temperatures and traffic have been enough to keep all of Tulsa’s main roads passable.

As background, the City of Tulsa is responsible for clearing snow and ice from all arterial (main) streets, but not from most major highways that pass through. The only highways the City treats are the Gilcrease Expressway (except for the Turnpike extension), and the L.L. Tisdale Expressway.

All other highway segments in Tulsa (i.e. I-44, I-244, Broken Arrow Expressway, the Creek Turnpike, Highway 169, etc.) are the responsibility of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The city's snow and ice routes and the resources it has to treat Tulsa's roads can be found online at www.cityoftulsa.org/winterpreparedness. [cityoftulsa.org]

6 p.m.

Snow started falling across Green Country in the evening, leaving anything from a dusting to some accumulation- depending on where you are in Green Country.

2 News Oklahoma Meteorologist Brandon Wholey tracked conditions:

2 News crews are also tracking conditions across the area.

