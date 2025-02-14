Thawing Out for Valentine's Day

TULSA, OKLA — Another cold start this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s! Increasing clouds with gusty south winds keeping highs in the upper 40s. Not bad for any Valentine's Day plans. We could see some light showers developing late tonight mainly for our southeast counties.

Isolated to spotty showers are possible Saturday morning ahead of a cold front with a slim chance of a few snow flurries along the Oklahoma and Kansas line by Saturday evening. Be ready for the temperature change on Saturday. We'll be warmer in the morning through midday, then turn colder in the afternoon and evening behind the front.

Colder air settles in for Sunday with lots of sunshine. Highs will likely remain in the mid/upper 30s.

Data continues to show a potential winter storm impacted Green Country next Tuesday. At this time we are still in monitoring mode, and will continue to fine tune any details regarding track, amounts, and specific timing as we get closer.

