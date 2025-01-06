Tulsa Dream Center open for homeless, their pets during freezing temperatures

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Dream Center, located at West 56th Street and South 41st West Avenue, is welcoming the homeless and their pets during freezing temperatures.

The center will remain open until temperatures start to warm up around Tulsa.

Sam Raymond and his dog Terminator are among the dozens who stayed at the Dream Center.

The duo was on the streets for weeks until the Dream Center's outreach partners picked them up. Raymond said finding a warm place for both of them was challenging.

"It was not easy; before we knew about the Dream Center, we were searching for warm shelters because we already knew what the weather was going to be like," said Raymond.

The Dream Center has many outreach partners who pick people up in vans. Then, they are dropped off at the Dream Center, where they can be fed, slept, and kept warm. Raymond said caring for his best friend is one of his biggest priorities.

"It means a lot to us. If they weren't being taken care of at all, we would not have come here," said Raymond.

All pets must stay in a kennel in a room designated for them. When their owners take them out, they must be on a leash. All food, treats, and kennels are donated.

"This is what the Dream Center is all about, giving hope during this time," said Executive Director Tim Newton.

This gives hope to Raymond, Terminator, dozens of other Tulsans, and their furry friends that they can stay together and, most importantly, stay warm.

"Very happy that we found this and heard about it from other people," said Raymond.

